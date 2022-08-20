Schitt's Creek and Sex Education Netflix

Sometimes the planets truly align in the TV universe - and sometimes they brilliantly collide.

Case in point, the new series of Sex Education, which has just cast Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy in the new series.

The VERY serious news was announced on Twitter on Friday evening...

Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news. pic.twitter.com/PQmjx1tEPL — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 19, 2022

The 39-year-old Canadian actor is best known for his portrayal of David Rose in the award-winning Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene, who also plays his dad in the much-loved series.

Dan will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve Wiley’s US course tutor at an Ivy League college, in the Netflix series.

News of his casting has gone down a treat with fans of both shows...

this casting announce is a fanfiction that i wrote — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) August 19, 2022

@danjlevy single handedly saving 2022 , well played — Kerry Doherty (@kezax3) August 19, 2022

The best news! Already a fantastic series, but you joining the cast will be ICONIC! — Kieran (@kayemcey_99) August 19, 2022

ALL OF US RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/H8ZMOrb8W6 — eleanor ミ☆ (@dinasearp) August 19, 2022

OMG!! My two favourite worlds collide! ❤️❤️ — Amy Legge (@amyleggie) August 19, 2022

The best news! pic.twitter.com/PZ8xTPAYCk — sarah w an H 🌻🌻 (@Mama2Krebbies) August 20, 2022

Sex Education follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face a variety of teenage dilemmas, including relationships, sexual identity and sexual assault.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, will return to his role as Eric Effiong for the fourth series of Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells will also make their highly-anticipated return.

Filming of series four is currently under way in Wales and will continue until 2023.

The new season will begin shortly after the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, whilst Eric is praying they will not be losers again.

The Sex Education cast Netflix

However Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students as they come face to face with the college’s progressive students.

The Moordale students are shocked to find daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability focus and a group of teenagers who are popular for being kind.

Alongside Dan, the cast will also welcome Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther, best known for her role in 2021 TV series Kamikaze.

Newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua will all also make their Sex Education debuts.