David Tennant's Subtle Show Of Trans Solidarity Has Warmed The Hearts Of One Show Viewers

David Tennant on The One Show BBC

David Tennant won the thumbs up from viewers following his appearance on The One Show, when he made a subtle display of solidarity with the transgender community.

The Emmy-winning actor joined Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies Monday’s edition of the BBC interview show, where they discussed the sci-fi show’s much-hyped 60th anniversary celebrations.

While he spoke to the presenting team, a pin David was wearing on his lapel caught viewers’ attention, showing Doctor Who’s iconic Tardis reimagined with the colours of the transgender flag, on what coincided with Transgender Day of Remembrance.

And the public show of solidarity certainly didn’t go unnoticed – or unappreciated – on social media…

David Tennant wearing a Trans flag Tardis pin on Trans day of rememberance. I love this man so much! #TransDayOfRemembrance #DavidTennant #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/hKmxyBEiAz — ✨ AtomicStarfall ✨ (@RealAtomicThey) November 20, 2023

I’m watching David Tennant on the one show and he’s wearing his trans pin 💗 — ken voice: emily ✨ (@kenssnapback) November 20, 2023

nothing purer today than david tennant talking about how doctor who got him into acting while wearing a tardis pin in trans colours because he IS that ally (and the doctor, again) 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/kcjEFHrZ2t — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) November 20, 2023

not me weeping my little transgendered eyes out every single time i see David Tennant wear the trans pride TARDIS pin — jake (@earthisalibra) November 21, 2023

David Tennant wearing his trans TARDIS pin again on #TheOneShow🏳️⚧️ #TransDayOfRemembrance — ✏🖌🎞 Animation Fanatical ✏🖌🎞 (@Tre_Animation) November 20, 2023

Aww Tennant with his little trans TARDIS pin again on The One Show. Love to see it. — Han (flintsponytail.bsky.social) (@theineffablehan) November 20, 2023

DAVID TENNANT'S TRANS PIN ONTHE ONE SHOW I'M IN LOVE — Artie 🇵🇸 (@Unearthly_Chi1d) November 20, 2023

david tennant says trans rights pic.twitter.com/dZZMtw4XX6 — ?veeislost? 5 (@crowley_kissr) November 20, 2023

Last week, David received similar praise on social media when he was seen wearing the same pin during an appearance on Friday’s edition of The Last Leg.

Did anyone noticed that on @TheLastLeg, David Tennant was wearing a doctor who pin with the trans flag colors on it?



Mad respect, David!! — Juniper the Trailblaze ~ panderp.bsky.social (@panderp) November 19, 2023

Anyway good morning I’m still emotional about David Tennant wearing the trans tardis pin pic.twitter.com/z7IfyWrkCB — kats but festive 👑 𓆜 (@_Katsco_) November 19, 2023

DAVID TENNANT TRANS TARDIS PIN pic.twitter.com/ldoIIurJG2 — crowley's hairline 🍉 (@crowlyshairline) November 18, 2023

With so much going on in the world right now here's a little bit of happiness with David Tennant repping the trans tardis pin 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3kOrXP20ci — Rein || Michael Sheen defender :) (@greentwin927) November 18, 2023

If you wanted to nab the same pin for yourself, it was designed by Dr Jamie Gallagher, with funds going towards the LGBTQ+ youth charity, AKT.

We are so grateful to @JamieBGall, who has raised over £18,000 in total for akt through his pins, including the Trans Tardis, worn by David Tennant over the weekend.



You can order badges via https://t.co/LjaTEUpFWY, with all profits helping young LGBTQ+ at risk of homelessness! https://t.co/kC4mr9i1t6 — akt (@aktcharity) November 21, 2023

In recent history, David has been seen showing his support for the trans and gender non-conforming communities multiple times.

Fans loved it when he was seen sporting a pin with the message “you are safe with me”, accompanied by the Pride flag colours, over the summer.

Meanwhile, he had a much more direct message during a press day for the second season of Good Omens, during which he sported a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: “Leave trans kids alone, you absolute freaks.”

