Doctor Who Fans Moved To Tears As Ncuti Gatwa Appears In Revamped Edit Of Classic Scene

Ncuti Gatwa in An Adventure In Space And Time BBC

As we edge ever closer to a new era of Doctor Who, more and more easter eggs, teases and sneak peeks are being revealed.

These have so far included a first-look clip of Miriam Margolyes’ adorable new character Beep The Meep, an intriguing poster hinting at a returning character and even Ncuti Gatwa (the upcoming FIfteenth Doctor) letting slip that he’d shot a scene alongside a true legend of the franchise.

That last part has now been realised, after a reworked version of An Adventure In Space And Time, a docudrama created a decade ago for the show’s 50th anniversary, began streaming.

In the original ending to the special, which depicts a dramatised version of events surrounding Doctor Who’s creation, OG Time Lord William Hartnell (played in the show by David Bradley) was seen looking up to be greeted by Matt Smith (who was then still playing The Doctor) smiling back at him.

However, in this new version, Ncuti has taken Matt’s place – and Whovians across the internet were moved to tears with the new scene.

Ncuti Gatwa just appeared in Doctor Who’s ‘AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE & TIME’. pic.twitter.com/0uBiRlMIXz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2023

“OH MY GOD. WE GOT THIS SCENE WITH NCUTI GATWA,” one wrote, while another added: “Admit it you shed a tear and yelled aloud simultaneously when Ncuti appeared.”

A third fan posted both scenes together, and called the idea a “genius and beautiful way to mark 60 years” of Doctor Who.

“Not ashamed to say I cried buckets,” another viewer commented, writing: “Russell T Davies and the BBC are playing a complete blinder”.

Some genius brains created a beautiful moment for Doctor Who in An Adventure in Space and Time tonight by updating Matt Smith with Ncuti Gatwa. What a genius and beautiful way to mark 60 years. Here are both scenes together. 💙🙏🏽 #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoDay pic.twitter.com/nWj3z46Eo0 — 🪄 Tom 🪄 (@itstomgardiner) November 23, 2023

Not ashamed to say I cried buckets at the re-edited AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME at the inclusion of the new Dr Who Ncuti Gatwa. The perfect evening on BBC 4 with the colourised Dalek’s feature length story. Russell T Davies and the BBC are playing a complete blinder pic.twitter.com/7QFHxjKW5q — Kevin Wilson 💙 (@KevinWilsonPR) November 24, 2023

And, for anyone sad about Matt being replaced in the scene, one Whovian has provided the perfect response, straight from the lexicon of David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor:

People assume that time is a strict progression of cause to effect, but actually from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint, it's more like a big ball of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff — Hals Mals ⚡️Symbiote H (@Hals182) November 24, 2023

Others have further appreciated the update as a “perfect” way to update important aspects of the show’s history.

This show's history is one of the things that makes it so amazing, and to have this film updated to be such a moving, emotional celebration of that history is perfect — Tom | The Outatime Film Podcast (@outatimefilmpod) November 23, 2023

I think the scene with Matt was beautiful, and if you asked me, I would not want it messed with, but this hit me in the feels just as hard. Great move. It's not about us, its about the role. — Sioioos (@Sioioos) November 24, 2023

And, needless to say a good portion of reactions have been devoted solely to Ncuti’s wink at the end of the sequence.

Not sure how I feel about special editioning something that’s quite specifically a product of 2013, but Ncuti’s wink here has me excited enough that I’m glad this exists https://t.co/1epO0iYsEq — Joe Brennan (@Joe_Brennan_) November 24, 2023

I don’t know if he needed to be this hot but I’m thankful that he was https://t.co/R4eprDDH1b — paul (@paulswhtn) November 24, 2023

Ncuti will begin his tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor with new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) for the 14th series of Doctor Who on Christmas Day.

Before that, though, three 60th anniversary specials will see the return of some fan favourite characters, as well as new additions to the Whoniverse.

David Tennant will be back in action as the Fourteenth Doctor alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble. The specials will also star Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margolyes and Neil Patrick Harris, and air weekly from this weekend (25 November)