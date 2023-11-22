Doctor Who Boss Teases Strictly Come Dancing Cross-Over Moment That No One Saw Coming

Catherine Tate and David Tennant in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

So far, the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials are shaping up to be everything fans could have wanted.

However, showrunner Russell T Davies has just unveiled one part of the new specials that no one could have predicted – a Strictly Come Dancing crossover.

Advertisement

During Wednesday’s edition of BBC daytime show Morning Live, Gethin Jones teased that “someone else in this studio” would be appearing in one of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials – with Strictly judge Shirley Ballas sheepishly owning up later in the show.

🚨 DOCTOR WHO TOP SECRET EXCLUSIVE ALERT! 🚨@russelldavies63 reveals 'a scoop' that someone in the Morning Live studio will be appearing on new @bbcdoctorwho. Watch this to find out WHO it is. She's been keeping it STRICTLY a secret until now. SHIRLEY not?!!#DoctorWho60 pic.twitter.com/1oheqTYF9u — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) November 22, 2023

“Well, I can tell you the filming was one of the best days of my life,” she shared, before saying the episode also featured Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe.

Shirley continued: “We’re doing a guest appearance with Jojo where I actually get to perform with [him] and so many other dancers on the show. I’m very, very excited for people to watch.”

Advertisement

Shirley Ballas Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The special episodes will see David Tennant returning to the franchise as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside his former right-hand woman Catherine Tate, who will be back in action as Donna Noble.

As well as its returning stars, the show will include appearances from Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney and all-round national treasure Miriam Margolyes, in one of her most exciting voice roles to date.