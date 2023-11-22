Doctor Who Boss Teases Strictly Come Dancing Cross-Over Moment That No One Saw Coming

A returning Time Lord? Check. Amazing cameos? Check. A load of twists and turns? Check.
So far, the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials are shaping up to be everything fans could have wanted.
However, showrunner Russell T Davies has just unveiled one part of the new specials that no one could have predicted – a Strictly Come Dancing crossover.
During Wednesday’s edition of BBC daytime show Morning Live, Gethin Jones teased that “someone else in this studio” would be appearing in one of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials – with Strictly judge Shirley Ballas sheepishly owning up later in the show.
“Well, I can tell you the filming was one of the best days of my life,” she shared, before saying the episode also featured Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe.
Shirley continued: “We’re doing a guest appearance with Jojo where I actually get to perform with [him] and so many other dancers on the show. I’m very, very excited for people to watch.”
The special episodes will see David Tennant returning to the franchise as the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside his former right-hand woman Catherine Tate, who will be back in action as Donna Noble.
As well as its returning stars, the show will include appearances from Emmy winner Neil Patrick Harris, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney and all-round national treasure Miriam Margolyes, in one of her most exciting voice roles to date.
Later this year, The Doctor will then regenerate yet again, at which point Barbie and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over at the helm of the Tardis.