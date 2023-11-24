People Are Just Discovering Kit Connor's Doctor Who Connection, And Fans Can't Believe It

Kit Connor at Paris Fashion Week in September WWD via Getty Images

Considering he’s just 19 years old, Kit Connor already has a pretty extensive filmography.

As well as his break-out role in Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, Kit has played a young Elton John in the biopic Rocketman and a supernatural “daimon” in the BBC’s adaptation of His Dark Materials – as well as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in a certain Doctor Who special.

A revamped version of the docudrama An Adventure In Space And Time, based on the creation of Doctor Who, aired on TV on Thursday night – leading many viewers to realise that one of Kit’s very first roles took place in the Whoniverse.

In one scene, an eight-year-old Kit plays Charlie, a young boy watching The Daleks on TV, and many were shocked at the realisation…

Was that a young Kit Connor? #DoctorWho — Tony (@TonyTimes2) November 23, 2023

watching An Adventure in Space and Time and look who it is! it’s Nick Nelson himself Kit Connor! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/T0mVyQxCft — It's Sn-Owen ❄️ (@WhovianLife) November 23, 2023

What an Easter egg omg — David Cann (@drwhofan_194) November 23, 2023

OMG IT IS!!! That’s amazing!



He NEEDS to be in Doctor Who! https://t.co/tt4bQ7SbaO — ✨Doctor Who Stan✨ (@DoctorWhovian63) November 24, 2023

Other dedicated Whovians made the discovery when they rewatched An Adventure In Space And Time after Heartstopper’s debut…

Only just discovered Kit Connor was in An Adventure in Space and Time! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/jyPRu96NEe — Sebastian Boyle (@SebberTheGeek) September 16, 2023

I still find it crazy that Kit Connor has technically been in a Doctor Who production pic.twitter.com/eYx5tbyuJO — aled the silly goose (@SillyGooseMae) August 14, 2023

OMG JUST LOOKED ON IMDB AND IT SAID @kit_connor WAS IN "AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME" SO I WENT AND FOUND THE SCENE AND THERE HE IS!!! 🥺 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/IC5Bm99oEB — It's Sn-Owen ❄️ (@WhovianLife) July 24, 2022

Just realised that was Kit Connor watching ‘The Daleks’ in ‘An Adventure in Space and Time’ pic.twitter.com/ciYigA5CFy — Joel (@PoorlyAgedWho) December 16, 2022

An Adventure In Space And Time was originally created to coincide with Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary, and ended with a cameo from Matt Smith.

The special was re-released as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations – which will continue on Saturday with the first of three Doctor Who specials featuring the return of David Tenant and Catherine Tate to the franchise.

