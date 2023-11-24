People Are Just Discovering Kit Connor's Doctor Who Connection, And Fans Can't Believe It

Considering he’s just 19 years old, Kit Connor already has a pretty extensive filmography.
As well as his break-out role in Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, Kit has played a young Elton John in the biopic Rocketman and a supernatural “daimon” in the BBC’s adaptation of His Dark Materials – as well as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in a certain Doctor Who special.
A revamped version of the docudrama An Adventure In Space And Time, based on the creation of Doctor Who, aired on TV on Thursday night – leading many viewers to realise that one of Kit’s very first roles took place in the Whoniverse.
In one scene, an eight-year-old Kit plays Charlie, a young boy watching The Daleks on TV, and many were shocked at the realisation…
Other dedicated Whovians made the discovery when they rewatched An Adventure In Space And Time after Heartstopper’s debut…
An Adventure In Space And Time was originally created to coincide with Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary, and ended with a cameo from Matt Smith.
However, in this new version, Matt’s appearance was swapped out for a different Time Lord, providing an emotional moment for many Whovians.
The special was re-released as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations – which will continue on Saturday with the first of three Doctor Who specials featuring the return of David Tenant and Catherine Tate to the franchise.
Joining them will be Kit’s Heartstopper co-star Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margoyles as an adorable new creature and Neil Patrick Harris, who’ll be playing a mysterious new villain.
The first of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials, The Star Beast, airs at 6.30pm on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.