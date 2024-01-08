Taylor Swift Looks Unimpressed As Golden Globes Host Cracks Joke About Her During Ceremony

Jo Koy and Taylor Swift pictured during the 2024 Golden Globes CBS

Taylor Swift did not look impressed when she was the subject of a joke during this year’s Golden Globes.

In his opening monologue (which, it has to be said, received a somewhat mixed response among both viewers and the celebs in attendance), comedian Jo Koy took aim at everyone from directors Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan to actors Meryl Streep and Barry Keoghan.

Later in the show, when the ceremony’s live broadcast returned from an ad break, Jo told viewers: “Welcome back, and as you know, we came back after a football double-header.”

He continued: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift…”

Host Jo Koy calls out Taylor Swift at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f4IYuI9jA2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2024

The I Knew You Were Trouble singer happened to be in the audience as her Eras Tour concert film was nominated for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category – and it’s fair to say she didn’t exactly look enthused to have been name-checked on stage.

And plenty of fans noticed her unimpressed look when the cameras cut to her, too…

oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

thank you for the new reaction meme Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/ziEZAAf9MB — A. (@sweeetener) January 8, 2024

taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes...a mood, if you will pic.twitter.com/KgNhWF6pbh — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift was not a fan of Jo Koy's #GoldenGlobes joke pic.twitter.com/mh711AfwBd — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) January 8, 2024

The one funny thing Jo Koy has done so far is mention Taylor Swift by name because it led to this cutaway shot where she's extremely "keep my name out of your mouth" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8E1dvWjs5c — Shawn Pasternak (@ShawnCP92) January 8, 2024

The director cut that camera off her real fast once they saw Taylor Swift reaction! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/MU8Pr3apxf — Nwamaka ✨ (@LoveWammie) January 8, 2024

Everyone after Jo Koy made a joke on Taylor Swift at #GoldenGlobes: pic.twitter.com/xKhJqv0TmI — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 8, 2024

jo koy trying to make a joke about taylor swift and she was not having it. she’s all of us rn. pic.twitter.com/Dwx8yc6yMo — Braddington (@bradwhipple) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift being unamused by Jo Koy, she's really just like us! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1g6QG0Fbzz — Nicol (@nikowl) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift was NOT happy w this joke. Leave her alone plz #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CgZYs2DHEh — madisen (@shyingflutters) January 8, 2024

The Swift nation are going to make Jo Ko count his days after this reaction from Miss Taylor Swift #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3RV60xGtt8 — Noor 🦋 (@NoorAlmuzaffar) January 8, 2024

The host was referencing the fact that, since Taylor began dating her new boyfriend Travis Kelce over the summer, she’s been spotted in the stands at his games on several occasions – and has often made into the NFL’s live broadcasts of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs’ big games.

Last month, Taylor addressed the attention she’s received since dating Travis when she broke her silence on their relationship.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she insisted to Time magazine. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

