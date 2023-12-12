Taylor Swift Fans Are Being Given 1 Last Chance To See The Eras Tour Concert Film In Cinemas

Taylor Swift performing in Brazil last month TAS2023 via Getty Images

If you thought you’d missed your window to catch Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert film in a cinema, we have an exciting update for you.

To commemorate the Grammy winner’s birthday – which any Swiftie can tell you falls on Wednesday (13 December) – Vue cinemas will be bringing the Eras tour back to the big screen for just one day only.

Advertisement

A Vue press release explained: “Get ready to immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.”

The cinema has also pointed out that “Eras Tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged”.

Meanwhile, for those who would prefer to watch the Eras Tour in the privacy of their own home without a hoard of Swifties shouting along with the middle eight of Cruel Summer, the concert film is also available to rent in the UK and North America from Wednesday onwards.

The Eras tour encompasses Taylor's entire career Buda Mendes/TAS23 via Getty Images

Advertisement

Taylor’s record-breaking, career-spanning Eras Tour began in the US in March, before wrapping up the 2023 leg with a series of South American dates last month.

It’ll pick up again in February with the Asian leg, before it finally hits UK shores in the summer with a string of shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.