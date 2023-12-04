Taylor Swift's Publicist Slams Gossip Site For Rumour That She Married Ex Joe Alwyn

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine is fed up with Deuxmoi, the pseudonymous Instagram account that has shared unconfirmed celebrity gossip since 2020 ― including a rumour that Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn got married in secret before publicly breaking up in March.

Paine trounced Deuxmoi Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, for giving the claim oxygen.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” she wrote. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Deuxmoi had shared a blind item earlier in the day about there being no proof that Swift married Alwyn, and wrote: “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal.”

“I will die on this hill!” Deuxmoi continued. “Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t meant mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Swift’s breakup was reassessed in May when she released “You’re Losing Me,” a song where she somberly alludes to a marriage that never happened. Longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff said Wednesday, however, that the song was written Dec. 5, 2021 — 15 months before her split with Alwyn.

Deuxmoi’s claim that Swift married Alwyn in 2020 or 2021 thus appears baseless.

Publicist Tree Paine and her client Taylor Swift attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November. Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Deuxmoi boldly responded Friday to Tree’s denial.

“Well I make zero dollars from lying...can publicists say the same,” they wrote. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words.”

The reference to “what just happened” may have been an allusion to the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, who died amid record temperatures at a Swift concert in Brazil last month.