This Is Not A Drill People – Beyoncé Just Dropped A Surprise New Song

A few things have happened in the Beyoncé-verse recently. Aside from today’s release of the (very-well reviewed) concert film of the Renaissance World Tour and T-Swift joining Beyoncé at the docu-concert flick’s London premiere, Queen B has also released a new song.
No, you haven’t misread. I repeat: Beyoncé has released a new song.
‘MY HOUSE’ is an extra four minute and 22 second long instalment of the house/dance genre that Renaissance (B’s 2023 album) championed – and it’s good. Obviously.
The uncharacteristically angry song has the mother of the house paying homage to her Houston roots by singing: “Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?/ Who out there talkin’ all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?/ Who they came to see? Me/ Who reppin’ like me?/ Don’t make me get up out of my seat.”
As ever, though, there are layers to the genius. There’s a spoken-word section, where Beyoncé says:
“I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself. Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love!’
The release has coincided with the London premiere of Renaissance: A Concert Film by Beyoncé. The chrome carpet featured many a famous face in attendance, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO, and the actual Taylor Swift.
Unsurprisingly, fans of the Queen B have gone into fully fledged meltdown.
X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with excited (and humorous) reactions at the surprise drop.
Taylor had her own concert film premiere recently for The Eras Tour, where she was also joined by Beyoncé.
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, received rave reviews from critics before its opening to the public today (1 December).
The film follows the album Renaissance’s inception, up until Renaissance: The World Tour’s execution, featuring all the behind-the-scenes peaks one could hope for, as well as the full concert experience.