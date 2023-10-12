Just When You Thought Taylor Swift's Concert Film Premiere Couldn't Get More A-List... It Did

Taylor Swift at the premiere of The Eras Tour concert film Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The guestlist for the premiere of Taylor Swift’s new concert film was seriously A-list – even by her standards.

On Wednesday evening, the chart-topping singer unveiled her new Eras Tour film earlier than planned due to “unprecedented demand”, and put in an appearance at a screening at an outdoor mall in Los Angeles.

Taylor was joined at the event by more than 2,000 of her most devoted fans, “handpicked” by the singer herself, as well as a number of her famous pals.

Oh, and if you thought that wasn’t impressive enough, the little-known burgeoning singer-songwriter Beyoncé also swung by the event, posing on the red carpet with Taylor.

Yep. Actual Beyoncé.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift John Shearer via Getty Images

Beyoncé’s appearance at the Eras Tour concert film launch marked one of the only times the two superstars have ever been seen together in public – although they do have something of a history.

Back in 2009, Taylor was triumphed in the now-defunct Best Female Video category at the VMAs, only for Kanye West to storm the stage and interrupt her speech, claiming the award should have gone to Beyoncé instead.

When Beyoncé was awarded Video Of The Year at the end of the night, she told the crowd: “I remember being 17 years old, up for my MTV award with Destiny’s Child, and it was one of the most exciting moments of my life. So, I’d like for Taylor to come out and have her moment.”

The You Belong With Me singer then returned to the stage and completed her speech from earlier in the night.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“Early access showings” of Taylor’s Eras tour will be available to watch worldwide from 12 October, ahead of its wider release on Friday.

Later this year, the Grammy winner will round off her Eras tour for 2023 with a string of dates in Argentina and Brazil.

The world jaunt then picks up again in 2024 in Asia and Australia, before the tour finally reaches the UK in June 2024, with shows scheduled in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London over the course of the summer.