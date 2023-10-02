Taylor Swift in a suite at the MetLife Stadium with some of her famous friends Elsa via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been spotted at another Kansas City Chiefs game to watch rumoured new beau Travis Kelce, and this time she brought a host of A-list pals along with her.

After weeks of a romance rumours and reports in the press that the pair had been “quietly hanging out” together, the Blank Space star made an appearance at one of the NFL player’s games just over a week ago.

The pop icon was spotted in a box with Travis’ mum, Donna, and after the game, she was caught on camera leaving the stadium with Travis, before driving away in his convertible.

On Sunday, Taylor once again showed Travis her support at his latest game, joining the crowd at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, to cheer on the tight end in the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the New York Jets.

Travis Kelce on the field on Sunday Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images

Watching Travis alongside her were a host of her famous friends including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

Other stars spotted at the game were Free Guy director Shawn Levy, Ant Man star Paul Rudd and Succession’s Jeremy Strong.

Taylor and co. at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman were all pictured with Taylor at the game Elsa via Getty Images

After Taylor’s appearance at last week’s NFL game, pictures of her cheering and supporting Travis quickly went viral.

One photo in particular, in which a fan account noted that she was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and “seemingly ranch”, has sparked a wave of viral memes and even a new sauce from Heinz.

Sales of Travis’ jersey also spiked, while prices for this week’s game soared amid rumours that the Grammy winner would be in attendance.

Addressing Taylor’s highly publicised appearance at last week’s game, Travis praised Taylor’s “ballsy” move in coming to the game.

“Everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he explained on his weekly podcast New Heights.

“She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. The day went perfect — for Chiefs fans. It was impressive.”

He continued: “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. “And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. [I] took my [Chevrolet Chevelle, a vintage sports car] to the game… having fun, breaking all the speed limits in that thing.

“Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

However, he made it clear he wouldn’t be spilling the beans in future instalments of his podcast, insisting: “I want to respect both of our lives [...] moving forward… me talking about sports is where I’ll have to keep it.”

Last month, Game Of Thrones star Sophie was spotted on a night out with Taylor, who is one of her estranged husband Joe Jonas’ famous exes.