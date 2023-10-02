Travis Kelce And His Teammates Trade Taylor Swift-Inspired Friendship Bracelets In Viral Clip

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Getty Images

Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates are really getting into the Swiftie spirit.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, the NFL team exchanged friendship bracelets — a tradition from Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras tour — in the locker room ahead of their face-off against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The football players hilariously partaking in the trend comes amid persistent rumours that Travis and the pop star are dating.

In the clip, the hunky football players take turns swapping the bracelets and capturing each other’s reactions.

After Kelce was given the handmade jewelry with his nickname “Killa Trav” on it, he quipped: “I know what these are all about.”

Back in July during an episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that he tried (and failed) to woo Taylro with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City Eras tour stop.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, of his failed attempt to impress the star with the sweet gesture.

“So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Taylor watching one of Travis' games last month via Associated Press

Delivering a very on-brand reaction, Swifties flooded the video’s comment section with roaring support that only America’s sweetheart could pull off.

“The blend of football and swifties is what the world needed,” one fan commented.

Another admitted, “If you would have told me a month ago I would be watching football tiktoks, I wouldn’t believe it.”

“Can’t wait to watch you guys kill it tomorrow, go Chiefs!!! (Been a fan since Sunday)” a separate Swiftie joked.

Somebody else nodded to Swift’s knack for rerecording her music, writing, “Chiefs (Taylor’s Version).”

Taylor and Travis’ rumoured romance became an internet phenomenon after the crooner accepted the two-time Super Bowl champ’s invite to watch him play a home game against the Chicago Bears last weekend, subsequently birthing endless “Traylor” memes.

Fans truly lost their minds after she was spotted cheering on her rumoured new beau alongside his mom, Donna, in a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The pair were captured leaving the stadium together in a “getaway car,” and were later seen getting cosy at an after-party.

Gossip about the pair’s purported relationship first made waves earlier this month after Page Six reported that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks, citing an unnamed source.

But if you’re wondering where things between Taylor and Travis are going, don’t expect to hear much — at least not from the star athlete.

“Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it,” Travis said on his podcast following the crooner’s appearance at the game.