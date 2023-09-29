Taylor Swift Fan Goes Viral For 'Manifesting' Travis Kelce Romance With 2020 Halloween Costume

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cooper Neill/Getty/Jason Hanna

With Halloween a few weeks away, couples around the world are already trying to work out the perfect costume to wear for spooky season.

But one husband and wife duo have already cracked it, as they dressed up as Taylor Swift and her rumoured new beau, Travis Kelce.

And the truly spooky bit? They actually donned the outfits three years ago.

That’s right, back in 2020, Swiftie Makayla Stephens shared a picture on Instagram of herself and husband Nick, posing as the chart-topping singer and Kansas City Chiefs football player.

In the photo, Makalya is seen paying homage to Taylor’s Lover era, while Nick sports a football jersey with Travis’ signature number on it.

“I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married?” she captioned the post at the time.

Now, three years later, Swifties across the globe are calling the coincidence an “unintentional manifestation”, after Taylor and Travis have reportedly grown closer over the last few weeks.

“Nostradamus would never predicted this,” wrote one fan in disbelief, while another joked: “Nothing in the Swiftverse is accidental.”

While others branded the couple “prophets”, one fan seemed to lose their mind as they pieced together what had gone on.

Referring to the Halloween candles in another of Makayla’s 2020 snaps, they wrote: “Y’all how [many] candles are lit up? Five… what’s the fifth album? 1989. What’s being re-recorded and re-released next month? 1989. What season did Travis and Taylor confirm their relationship? 1989 season. The witchery of it all…”

The photo even made its way to X (formerly known as Twitter), where one fan account wrote: “FROM HALLOWEEN 2020?? Girlie pop needs to go buy a lottery ticket fr.”

FROM HALLOWEEN 2020?? girlie pop needs to go buy a lottery ticket fr pic.twitter.com/i2q0qAMSnD — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) September 28, 2023

Makayla herself seemed overwhelmed with the reaction to her inadvertent wizardry, and joked: “The way I woke up to this picture having over 200 comments.”

Taylor and Travis were first linked earlier this month, after the NFL player spoke of his attempts to woo the Grammy winner when he attended her Eras tour in July.

In a nod to her song You’re On Your Own, Kid, Travis had made Taylor a friendship bracelet, and revealed on his podcast: “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

But the story does have a happy ending – and Taylor was later spotted cheering on her rumoured new man alongside his mum, Donna, as his team played (and won!) over the weekend.

