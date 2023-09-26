Taylor Swift Just Gave UK Fans The News We've All Been Waiting For

Taylor Swift on stage in Inglewood last month Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras tour haven’t exactly been the easiest for fans to get their hands on, so when the Grammy winner announced a new concert film based on her latest world jaunt last month, Swifties were over the moon.

Or, at least, Swifties in North America were. You see, it quickly emerged that the film would be exclusive to cinemas in the United States, Canada and Mexico, meaning fans elsewhere would have a bit of a wait on their hands until they saw the Eras tour on the big screen.

Well… the wait is over.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Eras tour concert film is now expected to be available in more than 100 countries around the world from 13 October (the same day as its North American release). And we’re happy to report that the UK is one of them.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide,” Taylor teased on Instagram. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on 13 October!”

Fans can watch the concert film at Vue cinemas in the UK and every Odeon cinema in both the UK and across Europe, with tickets already on sale.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was directed by filmmaker Sam Wrench, whose recent credits include similar concert films for Billie Eilish, Lizzo and BTS.

Later this year, the Shake It Off singer will round off her Eras tour for 2023 with a string of dates in Argentina and Brazil.

The fun then starts again in 2024 in Asia and Australia, before the jaunt finally reaches the UK in June 2024, with shows scheduled in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London over the course of the summer.