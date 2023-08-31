Taylor Swift Announces The Eras Tour Is Coming To The Big Screen – But There's A Catch

Taylor Swift Hector Vivas/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has announced that her much-hyped Eras tour is coming to the big screen.

Unfortunately, though, it sounds like only fans in North America will be able to enjoy the concert film experience – at least for the time being.

The Grammy-winning singer recently wrapped the North American leg of her ongoing tour, and announced on Thursday that those in the US, Canada and Mexico who missed out on getting those oh-so elusive tickets will now get another chance to experience the Eras tour in a different way.

Advertisement

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote.

“Starting 13 October you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

The official fan destination Taylor Nation also wrote: “Karma is the girl on the screen coming to a theatre near me!

“Whether it’s your first or 13th time, grab your tickets to see [the Eras Tour film] only in theatres in North America starting 13 October so we can experience our favorite tour memories together again.”

Advertisement

“Pssssst: What’s your friendship bracelet going to say?” they added, referencing Swifties’ new favourite concert tradition.

HuffPost UK has contacted Taylor Swift’s team for comment on whether the concert film will be getting a UK release.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was directed by Sam Wrench, whose previous credits include concert films for Billie Eilish, Lizzo and BTS.

Taylor will round off the Eras tour for 2023 with a string of dates in Argentina and Brazil later in the year.

Advertisement

The fun then starts again in Asia and Australia, before the jaunt finally reaches the UK in June 2024, with shows scheduled in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London over the course of the summer.