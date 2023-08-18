White Lotus Star Meghann Fahy ‘Almost Threw Up’ While Fangirling Over Taylor Swift

From Left: Meghann Fahy and Taylor Swift. The White Lotus star recently dished on being starstruck meeting the pop singer. Getty Images

The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy was so head over heels to meet Taylor Swift that she nearly lost her lunch in anticipation.

“I couldn’t have been more starstruck,” Fahy, 33, said in an interview with W magazine published this week. “I almost threw up before meeting her.”

Advertisement

The actor said before she could even meet the “Enchanted” singer, she “saw her across the room” and immediately “started crying involuntarily.”

“I was so embarrassed. I was like, I cannot say hello to her with tears in my eyes. I have to pretend to be seminormal, but I don’t think I fooled her. She put her arm around me, and she was like, you’re fine,” Fahy recalled.

The former daytime soap opera star said the “insane” icing on the cake moment came when Swift revealed that she watched “The White Lotus.”

She added: “That was a true highlight for me.”

Fahy didn’t clarify exactly when she met Swift, but the singer kicked off her Eras Tour in March.

Fahy starred in season two of The White Lotus as Daphne, a seemingly guileless character who embarks on a luxury Sicilian vacation with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple — Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe).

Advertisement

The trip takes a dangerous turn after sex and violence ensue, stirring up trouble among the couples.

Back in June, Fahy dished out more details about that tear-inducing moment she met Swift while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I almost puked because I saw her, and I’ve been in love with her since I was 16 or whatever,” Fahy shared. “She looked at me and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a fan,’ and I just died. It was very surreal.”

She told the podcast’s host Josh Horowitz that there are “very few people” she would be nervous to meet.

“Usually I’m pretty cool but on that night, I was less cool,” Fahy quipped.