Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus Future Gets A Promising Update Thanks To This Genius Idea

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in The White Lotus HBO

Warning! This article contains spoilers for season two of The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge’s White Lotus character may not have lived to see the end of season two, but that doesn’t mean to say fans have seen the last of her.

The hit show’s creator Mike White has teased that a prequel series involving the iconic Tanya McQuoid could still happen.

In a press conference at the Sydney Film Festival over the weekend, the showrunner was asked about the idea of exploring the character’s backstory in a forthcoming series.

“I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that,” he said (via Deadline).

“It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too.

“I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

And it seems Jennifer has already got an idea of where she would like the series to be set, after the first two were shot in Hawaii and Italy respectively.

“Australia gets my vote,” she said.

Jennifer with Mike White at a press conference at in Sydney, Australia Don Arnold via Getty Images

Mike also revealed it is his plan for the show to “hit every continent” during its run, with the third series set to film in Thailand.

“We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going,” he said.

“It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Jennifer recently admitted she wishes to see her on-screen husband Greg – played by Jon Gries – back for the third season for an especially brutal reason.

She has also voiced her support for Pamela Anderson to appear as Tanya’s sister, after the idea was first floated by fans on social media.

“I just recently saw Pam’s documentary and I called 100 people to watch it. And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction. It’s amazing,” Jennifer told ET, gushing about Pamela’s recent Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. “You finally get the real story, and she’s got this huge comeback.”

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now.

