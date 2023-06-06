Jennifer Coolidge at the SAG Awards Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge has admitted she has one major regret about the early years of her career.

The Emmy winner rose to fame in the late 90s thanks to her stand-out roles in comedies like American Pie, Best In Show and Legally Blonde.

However, speaking to fellow actor Jeremy Allen White for Variety, J-Cool admitted she felt not capitalising more on her initial successes was a “mistake”.

“Now that I’m old enough to really look back at my life and certainly my mistakes, I see a lot of those,” she explained. “But I never had any strategy. I just went job to job.

“I have to say I made the terrible mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on. It was sort of in the 90s when I had Legally Blonde, Best In Show and American Pie. And then a few years later, there was Cinderella Story and stuff like that. But there was a moment.”

When Jeremy asked her what prevented her from “riding the wave”, Jennifer admitted: “I started pursuing guys. I wasn’t paying attention.”

Jennifer Coolidge with Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I just thought I had my whole life,” she continued. “I never said, ‘I want to do’. I did get some jobs, but I didn’t have a plan. And I think that was a fatal flaw of mine, because it took so long to get anything going later. I look back and I go, ‘What was I thinking?’.”

She added that she later bought a house in New Orleans, devoting her time to “fixing that up” rather than focussing on her career prospects.

It’s fair to say there’s been a huge “Jenaissance” in recent years, though.

Jennifer stole the show as Tanya in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino

Not only did she steal the show in both seasons of The White Lotus, earning her an Emmy win and two SAG Awards, Jennifer appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman.

She also teamed up with TV super-proudcer Ryan Murphy in the 2022 Netflix thriller The Watcher.

