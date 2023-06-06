Jennifer Coolidge Wants To See Her White Lotus Husband Back In Season 3 For A Brutal Reason

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, stars of The White Lotus Matt Winkelmeyer/GA via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge wants a grizzly end for Greg Hunt, her charcter’s on-screen husband (played by Jon Gries) in The White Lotus.

“I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg,” Jennifer told The Bear star Jeremy Allen White in the latest installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “He deserves some bad treatment, and possibly a death himself.”

Towards the end of The White Lotus’ second season, it was revealed that Greg had tried to arrange the killing of J-Cool’s uber-wealthy character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. His scheming for her fortune ultimately led to Tanya’s death.

“I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine or something,” Jennifer added of how her fictional love should go.

Later, she suggested: “If Tanya could come back in any form or whatever, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

Season three will reportedly take place in Thailand, and see a return of season one fave Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

