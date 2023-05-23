Aubrey Plaza Recalls How Seeing Her Co-Star's Abs For The First Time Changed The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza says her character from The White Lotus had something of a change of heart after she saw her on-screen husband shirtless.

The former Parks and Recreation star told Vanity Fair that the dynamic between her character, Harper, and Will Sharpe’s Ethan shifted once filming began in Hawaii in 2020.

“In the script, it felt like they both were on the same level of boredom or complacency,” she told the magazine.

Then, apparently, she saw Will take off his shirt.

“But I don’t know if it was Ethan’s, you know, rock-hard abs — the 16-pack that he somehow magically had while we were shooting — but I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. The dynamic is different now,’” she said.

(L-R) Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza on the set of The White Lotus season two Fabio Lovino/HBO

For his part, Will praised Aubrey during February’s SAG Awards, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he had a “great time” shooting with the “awesome” comedian.

This isn’t the only insight Aubrey has offered about the Mike White-created show.

Towards the end of last year, the Emily The Criminal actor stirred the pot when she was asked if she thought Harper’s love-hate chemistry with Ethan’s friend Cameron resulted in a hookup.

“I know what happened, OK?” she told Seth Meyers. “And what happened is, we did some stuff.”