Gemma Collins Lives Her Best White Lotus Fantasy As She Channels Jennifer Coolidge In Sicily

Gemma Collins (left) and Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in The White Lotus Instagram/HBO

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the second season of The White Lotus.

With Jennifer Coolidge having been written out of The White Lotus following Tanya’s untimely death, it seems we’ve found someone who could easily take up the mantle of the show’s resident camp icon.

The GC has been living her best White Lotus fantasy during a trip to Sicily over the Easter weekend.

The former TOWIE star has been staying at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina – used as the location of The White Lotus hotel in the second series – as she channelled the essence of Tanya in a series of Instagram posts.

One saw her posing outside in the familiar hotel courtyard with the White Lotus theme playing in the background, while another saw her dressed in a headscarf and sunglasses like Tanya in the scene when she headed out on a moped.

She captioned the snap quoting another of Tanya’s most famous moments, writing: “These GAYS are trying to murder me !!!”

As she sipped a glass of wine in a Reel, Gemma added: “Living my best @jennifercoolidge LIFE.”

While Jennifer won’t be appearing in the next season of The White Lotus, fans have expressed their wish for Pamela Anderson to play Tanya’s sister, while Jennifer Aniston has also said she’d want the role too.

However, if creator Mike White really wants to throw a curveball, he could do worse than looking in Gemma’s direction.

A third season of the anthology comedy drama has already been commissioned, and it is believed it will be heading to South East Asia to film, after the first two were set in Hawaii and Italy respectively.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now.