Jennifer Coolidge Is Open To Seeing This Fan Favourite Join The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in "The White Lotus." Fabio Lovino/HBO

Jennifer Coolidge seems to have her eyes on a fan favourite Twitter users are begging to join the next season of The White Lotus.

After winning her first SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at Sunday night’s ceremony, Jennifer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the highly anticipated season three of the hit series.

Jennifer starred as the lovably loony Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the first two seasons of The White Lotus. She recently scored her first Golden Globe and her first Emmy for her role in the series, which has led to a massive career resurgence for the actor.

At the end of season two, many viewers were shocked and upset after Jennifer’s character narrowly escaped death, only to die a silly accidental death later.

After Tanya was killed off, fans quickly flooded Twitter with some pretty noteworthy plot ideas for how to resurrect her in the show’s upcoming season.

theres no white lotus without jennifer coolidge like they have to bring her back as tanya's twin or something next season — elora (@milfapoIogist) December 15, 2022

White Lotus SPOILERS!!!!!



me explaining to Mike White how Portia can use satanic worship in order to bring Tanya back to life so they can murd3r greg pic.twitter.com/VjnNrncsco — jules (@tayylorde13) December 12, 2022

they could literally just bring tanya back for season 3 of white lotus and nobody would bat an eye. like mike wouldn’t even need to justify it plot-wise, nobody would question it. or give us her identical twin who got the other half a billion — joot i cus (@jooticus) January 18, 2023

I need White Lotus to channel every soap opera and bring Jennifer Coolidge back as Tanya’s twin for season 3. — mat (@kIitefm) January 12, 2023

While Coolidge was speaking with ET’s Denny Directo alongside her co-star, Jon Gries (who plays Greg Hunt), Gries tossed out the idea that “Jennifer play Jennifer’s sister.”

However, Jennifer rapidly turned down the idea. “I don’t think Mike’s going to allow that,” she said, referring to the show’s creator, Mike White.

When ET told Jennifer about Twitter’s viral campaign to get Pamela Anderson on the show, she seemed to enjoy the idea of the Baywatch icon joining the cast as Tanya’s sister.

“I just recently saw Pam’s documentary and I called 100 people to watch it. And I swear to God, we all had the same reaction. It’s amazing,” Jennifer said, gushing about Anderson’s recent Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. “You finally get the real story, and she’s got this huge comeback.”

Though plot details are still under wraps for the forthcoming season of The White Lotus, Pamela reacted to mounting fan requests to see her cast on the series during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month.

Sharing that she’s “up for anything,” the star cautiously added, “I think that would be an incredible challenge, but like I said, I’m not an ambitious person. I just like to go with the flow.”

Pamela continued, “So, I don’t really know what’s next, but I know I haven’t really had the opportunity to see what I’m capable of on film yet.”

In the Unpacking S2 E7 clip at the end of the White Lotuss season two finale, White hinted that season three could take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”