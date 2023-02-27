Jennifer Coolidge Breaks Down In Emotional SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Jennifer Coolidge at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on Sunday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge just scored a SAG award — and Twitter couldn’t be happier for the acting queen.

After starring in HBO’s hit drama The White Lotus, the 61-year-old has experienced quite the career resurgence in the past year, including landing her first Golden Globe and her first Emmy for her role as the lovably loony Tanya in the series.

At Sunday’s 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer nabbed yet another win, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in the second season of the beloved series.

“It’s been a very special year and you know, overwhelming,” she said while delivering her acceptance speech. “And White Lotus and Mike White writing me this great part that went on for two seasons, and just HBO giving me the thumbs up to let me do it.”

“I just want to say,” she continued while tearing up. “I want you all to know that I’m just so grateful. So grateful, because this could be it.”

In a touching nod to the show’s creator, Mike White, Jennifer thanked him for changing her mindset in the industry.

Speaking to him directly in the crowd, she added, “You can give money to friends and do nice things for them, and people love money, and I do — whenever I can. When your friends are broke, you can give money and stuff, but the best gift you can give someone is to change someone’s perspective for the better, and view life in a different way, and that’s what Mike White did for me.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Jennifer thanked her parents for introducing her to the acting world from a young age, before giving a steamy thanks to her date and longtime pal, fellow actor Tim Bagley.

“My wonderful date — Tim Bagley is my date tonight. He’s my best bud for like, 20 years. Thank you, you’re a wonderful date tonight. I can’t wait till we get home,” Jennifer quipped as the crowd roared in laughter.

Jennifer’s recent glow-up has been the true definition of a feel-good comeback — and Twitter users didn’t take long to celebrate the fan-favorite’s epic win.

