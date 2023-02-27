Entertainmentukfilm awards seasonSAG Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Plants A Kiss On Michelle Yeoh And Addresses 'Nepo Baby' Label After SAG Awards Win

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has already gone viral multiple times during awards season this year.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh at the SAG Awards
YouTube/Michael Buckner/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis has been responsible for a slew of viral moments during this year’s awards season, and gifted us some more during the SAG Awards on Sunday night.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star was announced as the recipient of the Best Supporting Female Actor during the ceremony, which she clearly wasn’t expecting, declaring “shut up!” after her name was called.

She celebrated her first ever SAG Awards win by planting a big kiss on her co-star and pal Michelle Yeoh, while fellow cast member and nominee Stephanie Hsu was also seen celebrating on Jamie Lee’s behalf in her seat.

After collecting her award, the Halloween star took a moment to address her “nepo baby” critics head-on, joking: “I know you look at me and think ‘nepo baby’. But the truth of the matter is that I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”

Jamie Lee was referencing the recent “nepo baby” discourse, which she was dragged into earlier this year due to the fact her late parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, were also famous actors.

During her speech, she also gave a shout-out to Everything Everywhere All At Once’s lead star Michelle Yeoh, who made history when she picked up her award on Sunday.

“Michelle Yeoh, I love you, I love you, I love you!” Jamie Lee enthused.

Everything Everywhere All At Once bagged a total of four prizes at the SAG Awards, making it this year’s leading film, while The White Lotus was the most-awarded TV show of 2023.

Check out the full list of winners here.

