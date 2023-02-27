Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge and Brendan Fraser Gilbert Flores/Getty/Frazer Harrison

History was made at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big success story of the night.

Three of the multiverse epic’s stars took home awards during the ceremony, with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan making history in the process as the first Asian actors to be named Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The film itself also scooped Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture, while Jamie Lee Curtis pipped Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and co-star Stephanie Hsu (the same four women she’s up against at the Oscars next month) to be named Best Supporting Actress, marking her first SAG Awards win in her career.

The cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once during Sunday's SAG Awards Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Meanwhile, when it came to the television categories, The White Lotus came out on top with two wins, including another victory for Jennifer Coolidge.

Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s SAG Awards…

Outstanding Performance By A Cast

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Female Actor

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Male Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Supporting Male Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Female Actor

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble

Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series

Sam Elliott (1883)

Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A TV Series

Stranger Things

Lifetime Achievement