History was made at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big success story of the night.
Three of the multiverse epic’s stars took home awards during the ceremony, with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan making history in the process as the first Asian actors to be named Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
The film itself also scooped Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture, while Jamie Lee Curtis pipped Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon and co-star Stephanie Hsu (the same four women she’s up against at the Oscars next month) to be named Best Supporting Actress, marking her first SAG Awards win in her career.
Meanwhile, when it came to the television categories, The White Lotus came out on top with two wins, including another victory for Jennifer Coolidge.
Here’s the full list of winners from this year’s SAG Awards…
Outstanding Performance By A Cast
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Female Actor
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Male Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Supporting Male Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Supporting Female Actor
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble
Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Movie Or Limited Series
Sam Elliott (1883)
Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A TV Series
Stranger Things
Lifetime Achievement
Sally Field