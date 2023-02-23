Former Bafta Nominee Phil Davis Resigns From Organisation Over This Year's Ceremony

Phil Davis in 2008 Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

British actor and former Bafta nominee Phil Davis has claimed he handed over his membership after the “travesty” of this year’s awards show.

Phil’s on-screen credits include The Who’s rock opera Quadrophenia, the TV shows Whitechapel, Sherlock and Merlin, and the historical drama Vera Drake, for which he was nominated for a Bafta in 2005.

On Wednesday evening, he shared a tweet telling his followers he had made the decision to resign from the British media organisation.

“The Bafta awards were an embarrassing travesty,” he wrote. “Cutting deserving winners speeches for toe curling non interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbens [tribute]. I resigned my membership.”

Following this year’s ceremony, a spokesperson responded to viewers’ criticism over Bernard Cribbens’ absence from the “In Memoriam” tributes section.

The organisation has insisted the Doctor Who actor will be honoured at the upcoming TV Baftas, which will air in the spring.

Meanwhile, Best Adapted Screenplay winner Lesley Paterson spoke out after her acceptance speech was cut from the final broadcast.

A Bafta rep also confirmed that, during the ceremony, the wrong winner was initially called in the Best Supporting Actress category, although this moment was also cut from the BBC’s coverage of the night.

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front was this year’s big Bafta winner, scooping seven of the 14 awards it was nominated for.

However, the event was met with a backlash on social media, when film fans spotted that all of this year’s winners are white.