14 Brilliant Baftas Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Bash

A-listers galore, Alison Hammond living her best life and Ellie Goulding’s sleeves were just a few of the many highlights at Sunday night’s Baftas.
Both on stage and behind it, the red carpet and beyond - here’s some of the brilliant stuff you might have missed from this year’s British Academy Film Awards...
We’ve got to start with Baftas’ host Richard E. Grant. Now that’s how you make an entrance.
Advertisement
Ellie Goulding channelled both Mr. Tickle and a dementor from Harry Potter on the red carpet
…with thanks to Twitter
Advertisement
Meanwhile Anya Taylor-Joy rocked duvet chic
Florence Pugh and Naomi Ackie fangirled over each other on the red carpet and we love to see it
Has anyone seen Marcel The Shell since this photo was taken? Anyone?
Guest presenter Jamie Dornan saying “hi Michelle” to Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh was seriously cute
Advertisement