14 Brilliant Baftas Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Bash

There was a lot of joy to be found at Sunday's Baftas. And sleeves.
A-listers galore, Alison Hammond living her best life and Ellie Goulding’s sleeves were just a few of the many highlights at Sunday night’s Baftas.

Both on stage and behind it, the red carpet and beyond - here’s some of the brilliant stuff you might have missed from this year’s British Academy Film Awards...

We’ve got to start with Baftas’ host Richard E. Grant. Now that’s how you make an entrance.

Ellie Goulding channelled both Mr. Tickle and a dementor from Harry Potter on the red carpet

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Getty

…with thanks to Twitter

Meanwhile Anya Taylor-Joy rocked duvet chic

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London
Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Naomi Ackie fangirled over each other on the red carpet and we love to see it

Has anyone seen Marcel The Shell since this photo was taken? Anyone?

Guest presenter Jamie Dornan saying “hi Michelle” to Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh was seriously cute

A premature Patrick Stewart almost read out the winner before the nominations…

Colin Farrell’s face while watching Kerry Condon accept her Bafta was pure joy

This pic. That’s all.

Actually, this one too…

The reaction of this fan after getting a wave from Best Actor winner Austin Butler as he arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall

See also Paul Mescal literally running over to a fan to have a selfie

And Cate Blanchett was all of us when she spotted Paul on the red carpet

Finally, find someone who looks at you the way Alison Hammond looks at Austin Butler

