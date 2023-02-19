14 Brilliant Baftas Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's Bash

A-listers galore, Alison Hammond living her best life and Ellie Goulding’s sleeves were just a few of the many highlights at Sunday night’s Baftas.

Both on stage and behind it, the red carpet and beyond - here’s some of the brilliant stuff you might have missed from this year’s British Academy Film Awards...

We’ve got to start with Baftas’ host Richard E. Grant. Now that’s how you make an entrance.

Ellie Goulding channelled both Mr. Tickle and a dementor from Harry Potter on the red carpet

Ellie Goulding Getty

…with thanks to Twitter

That awful moment when you realise you've muddled inches and cms again. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5MXDpbRopu — The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek (@DobbersW) February 19, 2023

Ellie Goulding doing that thing you did as a kid in winter when it was really cold, when you pulled your jumper sleeves down to cover your hands.#BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/UvSDQsz4um — Gene McGurk (@magawk) February 19, 2023

Ellie Goulding just deflated sam smith costume for the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cinniUfFj1 — saxon71 (@stuafc71) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile Anya Taylor-Joy rocked duvet chic

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London Joe Maher/BAFTA via Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Naomi Ackie fangirled over each other on the red carpet and we love to see it

Obsessed with florence pugh and naomi ackie fangirling over eachother at the baftas 😍 #eebaftas pic.twitter.com/R7FQysb9ij — MTV UK (@MTVUK) February 19, 2023

Has anyone seen Marcel The Shell since this photo was taken? Anyone?

MARCEL WALKING THE RED CARPET AT BAFTAS 2023 is the most important thing ever pic.twitter.com/hL063Z5ObT — laura ✨ (@admsamys) February 19, 2023

Guest presenter Jamie Dornan saying “hi Michelle” to Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh was seriously cute

Oww this part of Jamie Dornan being such a big fan of Michelle yeoh is so sweet 🥰 look at that cute smile he does to her, Michelle is incredible so i understand his fascination very well, can't wait to watch their movie together 🖤 #BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VfUP2fOqhI — WomanCrushMillie. - Sarah. (@Womancrushmilie) February 19, 2023

A premature Patrick Stewart almost read out the winner before the nominations…

Colin Farrell’s face while watching Kerry Condon accept her Bafta was pure joy

Colin Farrell’s face while watching Kerry Condon accept her Bafta is so precious 🧡 #Baftas #EEBAFTA pic.twitter.com/wREL66gzob — Valen LaRoy (@StarcoVision) February 19, 2023

This pic. That’s all.

Actually, this one too…

i care more about this interaction than the baftas itself pic.twitter.com/P5d8NP5KQK — maxi (@wlwarchives) February 19, 2023

The reaction of this fan after getting a wave from Best Actor winner Austin Butler as he arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall

accidentally stumbled upon the baftas and saw austin butler HE IS SO FIT IRL HIM AND JODIE IN COCKRIDERS GOING TO BE INSANEEEEE pic.twitter.com/vtDYT3Z3Oe — 🕴 (@villunelle) February 19, 2023

See also Paul Mescal literally running over to a fan to have a selfie

Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal is in the house #Baftas #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/BIeBHSZmBx — Valen LaRoy (@StarcoVision) February 19, 2023

And Cate Blanchett was all of us when she spotted Paul on the red carpet

Paul and Cate on the BAFTAS red carpet pic.twitter.com/A9fjgd02zt — Katie Blanket (@cateblanchyes) February 19, 2023

Finally, find someone who looks at you the way Alison Hammond looks at Austin Butler