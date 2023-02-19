The stars were out in force at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening for this year’s Baftas.
And after walking the red carpet it was down to business as those highly-coveted gongs were handed out.
But which of the nominees, which included Michelle Yeoh, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett, Emma Thompson, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Carey Mulligan, Daryl McCormack and Jamie Lee Curtis, bagged a Bafta and who went home empty-handed?
Check out all the winners below...
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Director
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
- Tár, Todd Field
- The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Aftersun - Charlotte Wells
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Film not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Make-up and Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Film
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting