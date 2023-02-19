Princess Of Wales Recycles Familiar Alexander McQueen Gown For Baftas Red Carpet

Instead of opting for a brand new gown for this year’s British Film Academy Awards, the Princess of Wales opted for a spot of repeat Baftas fashion by wearing a modified floor length Alexander McQueen gown that she wore at the event four years ago.

Kate previously wore the dress, albeit in a slightly different form, at the 2019 Baftas.

Its previous incarnation featured floral detailing on the shoulder, which was swapped for a sweeping train of material for this year’s bash.

2019 vs 2023 🤍🖤🤍



As well as having the dress slightly modified, Kate added some drama by pairing it with long sleeve black gloves, but kept it high street with her £17.99 Zara gold earrings.

Alexander McQueen is a favourite of Kate’s, having worn the designer brand on numerous occasions, and notably choosing its creative director Sarah Burton to design her wedding dress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

William and Kate were guests of honour at Sunday’s annual British Academy Film Awards, the biggest night in the UK film industry calendar.

The royal couple’s attendance marks their return to the awards after a two-year hiatus, and their first since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not appear in 2022 due to ‘diary constraints’, while their attendance in 2021 was cancelled after the death of William’s grandfather, Prince Philip.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Ahead of William and Kate’s arrival, some of the biggest names in film and beyond dazzled in their finest on the red carpet at the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.