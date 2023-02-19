Ellie Goulding’s Giant Sleeves On The Baftas Red Carpet Gifted Us The Meme Of The Night

Ellie Goulding made a big impression on the Baftas red carpet on Sunday night.

Or rather, her sleeves did.

The Starry Eyed singer rocked up to the annual film bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall in a sheer grey dress with plunging neckline.

But it was her gown’s sleeves that had everyone talking…

That awful moment when you realise you've muddled inches and cms again. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/5MXDpbRopu — The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek (@DobbersW) February 19, 2023

Ellie Goulding doing that thing you did as a kid in winter when it was really cold, when you pulled your jumper sleeves down to cover your hands.#BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/UvSDQsz4um — Gene McGurk (@magawk) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

Ellie Goulding just deflated sam smith costume for the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cinniUfFj1 — saxon71 (@stuafc71) February 19, 2023

Ellie Goulding looking like a shirt on the washing line #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/VM5YzlSdrb — Tom (@_tommatty) February 19, 2023

Advertisement

Ellie’s latest daring red carpet look comes just a week after she put in an appearance at the Brit Awards wearing a moulded breast plate.

The singer presented the prize for Best New Artist alongside Tom Grennan at the ceremony, and her co-presenter appeared to have an unscripted moment discussing Ellie’s outfit.

He remarked: “I love what you’re doing... are they your real boobs?”

Ellie then responded: “These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart.”

Ellie Goulding and Tom Greenan on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The moment sparked much conversation on Twitter, with some viewers deeming the comment awkward and inappropriate.

However, after noticing the backlash, Ellie took to Twitter to defend Tom, insisting they were “having a bit of fun”.

Advertisement

Ellie Goulding attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

She tweeted: “A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x.”