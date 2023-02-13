Ellie Goulding And Tom Grennan Speak Out Over His Brit Awards 'Boobs' Comment

Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan presenting an award during the Brit Awards 2023 Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan have both spoken out to clarify comments he made about her breasts during an appearance at the Brit Awards on Saturday night.

The singers were invited on stage to present the prize for Best New Artist during Saturday’s ceremony, when Tom appeared to have an unscripted moment discussing Ellie’s outfit.

Advertisement

He remarked: “I love what you’re doing... are they your real boobs?”

Ellie then responded: “These are not mine, no. I wish! Mine are a lot further apart.”

The moment sparked much conversation on Twitter, with some viewers deeming the comment awkward and inappropriate.

However, after noticing the backlash, Ellie took to Twitter to defend Tom, insisting they were “having a bit of fun”.

She tweeted: “A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x.”

Advertisement

Tom then followed up, clarifying he and Ellie had previously been joking backstage, also apologising to those offended.

Love ya @elliegoulding What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended - that’s not me at all, and I am sorry x https://t.co/iylZTQ4TR1 — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) February 12, 2023

He wrote: “Love ya @elliegoulding. What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended - that’s not me at all, and I am sorry x.”

The Best New Artist prize was awarded to Wet Leg, who were among the big winners on the night, also scooping up the gong for Best British Group.

Advertisement