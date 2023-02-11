Brit Awards Forced To Replay Old Adele Performance After 'Technical Issues'

A year-old performance from Adele was played at the Brit Awards after the show ran into technical difficulties Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The Brit Awards did not go off without a hitch on Saturday night, after the live ceremony was hit with technical difficulties.

Towards the climax of the show – which saw the prestigious Best British British Album prize handed out to the night’s big winner Harry Styles – presenter Mo Gilligan told viewers the broadcast had run into problems.

Bosses were then forced to play out a year-old performance from Adele as they scrambled to get proceedings back on track.

Mo told viewers: “Now, we have had some technical issues, because it’s live TV. These things happen, we’re in the real world.

“While we get things ready, here’s a classic performance from last year.”

Fans then saw a playback of Adele – who was last year’s big winner – performing I Drink Wine at the 2022 event.

Adele was not in attendance at this year’s Brits, as she is currently committed to a residency in Las Vegas.

After her performance finished airing, Mo continued to fill time chatting with AJ Odudu, Maya Jama and Joel Dommett in the audience, before the planned proceedings resumed.

I’m such a huge fan of Sam Capaldi #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xmjYLqoZ9t — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

The comedian accidentally referred to Lewis as “Sam Capaldi”, as Lewis prepared to sing his somewhat ironically-titled hit Forget Me.

As soon as the performance was done, Mo made light of his blunder, joking: “I do apologise, I did call him Sam. It just goes to show how strong the drinks are here at the Brit Awards, they do not play around!”

On Twitter, the error put users in mind of the time John Travolta introduced Broadway star Idina Menzel as “the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem”.