Sam Smith Gifted Us Another Unforgettable Red Carpet Appearance At The Brits

Sam Smith Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

The Gloria singer made another impression upon the red carpet as they arrived at London’s O2 Arena ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony.

Advertisement

Posing for photographers, Sam wore an incredible black latex cat suit with structured detailing on the shoulders and legs.

They completed the iconic look with black gloves and a chunky platform.

Sam made a fashion statement on the Brits red carpet David M. Benett via Getty Images

Along with Kim Petras, Sam has been nominated in the Best British Single category for their collaboration Unholy, which topped the charts upon its release last year.

The pair will also be taking to the stage to perform during the ceremony, fresh from their duet at the Grammys on Sunday night, where they were introduced by Madonna, who paid tribute to her fellow “troublemakers and rebels”.

Advertisement

The US awards show also saw Sam and Kim take home an award after triumphing in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Taking to the stage to collect the prize, Kim revealed to the audience that Sam “graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award”.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me, who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” she said.

She then gave a specific shout-out to the late music producer Sophie, who died in 2021 after an accident.

“She told me this would happen, and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you. And your inspiration will forever be in my music,” Kim added.

Advertisement