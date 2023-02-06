Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammys Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we knew we could count on from Sam Smith at this year’s Grammys it was to serve up some drama on the red carpet.

On Sunday night, the chart-topping star was among the A-list attendees at the event, where they were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their Kim Petras collab Unholy.

Advertisement

But before the show – which also included a performance of Unholy – got underway, Sam and Kim certainly made an impression on the red carpet.

Backed by a fabulous entourage, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik, Sam sported a head-to-toe red ensemble, complete with an oversized cape, top hat, cane and red mesh over their eyes.

Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Gottmik, Violet Chachki and pals pose on the Grammys red carpet Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Kim also got the all-red memo, which included a full-length veil and eye-catching bejeweled necklace.

Advertisement

While 2023 marks Kim Petras’ first time being nominated for a Grammy, Sam is no stranger to the awards show.

In 2015, they scooped an impressive four awards in one night, including the coveted Best New Artist, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year prizes.

However, their latest nomination comes following an eight-year absence from the Grammys.

Kim and Sam were nominated for their chart-topping tune Unholy Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Last month, Sam released their fourth album Gloria, which debuted at number one here in the UK.

The release was preceded by the singles Love Me More and the chart-topping Unholy, while album cut I’m Not Here To Make Friends caused something of a stir upon its release last week thanks to its accompanying music video.

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s Grammys in the gallery below…

Grammys 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See See gallery