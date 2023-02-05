Adele performing in Las Vegas in 2022 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

A number of big British stars are in the running for awards at this year’s Grammys, which will celebrate the biggest achievements in music of the past 12 months.

While it’s Beyoncé leading the way when it comes to overall nominations, with an impressive nine to her name, Adele is the top-nominated Brit following the success of her 2021 album 30.

The chart-topping singer is up for seven awards in total, including three of the so-called “Big Four”, with 30 in the running for Album Of The Year and Easy On Me nominated for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Just behind Adele on six nods is Harry Styles, whose latest album Harry’s House has elevated him to new levels of success.

Harry Styles Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Like Adele, he’s also received recognition in the Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories, thanks to Harry’s House and his chart-topping hit As It Was.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the next top-nominated Brit is Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy has received a total of four nominations in 2023, for Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

Ozzy Osbourne on stage at Ozzfest in 2016 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Coldplay and Wet Leg – the latter of whom are the leading act when it comes to Brit Award nominations this year – have each received three nods.

Idles, Bonobo and Jacob Collier are both up for two awards, while Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran have both been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, thanks to their respective collaborations with Kim Petras and Camila Cabello.

Arctic Monkeys have also received one nomination this year for Best Alternative Music Performance, which will be their first ever Grammy win if they’re successful.

Sam Smith Derek White via Getty Images

Despite being snubbed at this year’s Brit Awards, Florence + The Machine has received recognition from the Record Academy, who nominated her for Best Alternative Music Performance for her song King.

Also on one nomination in 2023 are Muse, Ella Mai and Elvis Costello.

Music fans can look forward to some high-profile UK stars among this year’s Grammys performers, too.

Sam Smith will be joining Kim Petras for a rendition of their hit Unholy, while Harry Styles is set to perform a track from his latest hit album, too.

This year’s Grammys will take place on Sunday 5 February, with talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah once again on presenting duties.