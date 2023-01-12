Harry Styles pictured during a Good Morning America performance NBC via Getty Images

The contenders for this year’s Brit Awards have been announced.

Next month, the 43rd Brit Awards ceremony is due to be held at London’s O2 Arena, with Mo Gilligan returning as host for the second consecutive year, and the event taking place on a Saturday night for the first time.

As ever, the Brits will be honouring the biggest achievements in music across the past 12 months, both here in the UK and internationally, with the nominees announced on Thursday afternoon.

Harry Styles and Wet Leg are leading the way with four nominations each, while rapper Stormzy, dance producer Fred Again.. and rock groups The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys are each on three.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has also received two more nominations, in addition to being shortlisted for the Rising Star title.

Stormzy pictured at the EMAs last year Dave Hogan/MTV via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the recipients of this year’s Rising Star prize have already been revealed, with up-and-coming girl group Flo making history as the first band to win the title.

This year marks the second time the Brits has done away with gendered categories, merging the Male and Female categories into the new Best British Artist and Best International Artist awards.

As with last year’s ceremony, four genre-specific categories – Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Dance Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act and Best Hip-Rop/Rap/Grime act – have also been introduced in a bid to make sure a greater array of British talent is recognised at the event.

Wet Leg musicians Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on stage at Glastonbury in 2022 Jim Dyson via Getty Images

See all of this year’s Brits nominees below…

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

British Song Of The Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

British Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

British Group of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blankpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best British Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best British Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best British Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy