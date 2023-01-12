The contenders for this year’s Brit Awards have been announced.
Next month, the 43rd Brit Awards ceremony is due to be held at London’s O2 Arena, with Mo Gilligan returning as host for the second consecutive year, and the event taking place on a Saturday night for the first time.
As ever, the Brits will be honouring the biggest achievements in music across the past 12 months, both here in the UK and internationally, with the nominees announced on Thursday afternoon.
Harry Styles and Wet Leg are leading the way with four nominations each, while rapper Stormzy, dance producer Fred Again.. and rock groups The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys are each on three.
Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has also received two more nominations, in addition to being shortlisted for the Rising Star title.
Meanwhile, the recipients of this year’s Rising Star prize have already been revealed, with up-and-coming girl group Flo making history as the first band to win the title.
This year marks the second time the Brits has done away with gendered categories, merging the Male and Female categories into the new Best British Artist and Best International Artist awards.
As with last year’s ceremony, four genre-specific categories – Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Dance Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act and Best Hip-Rop/Rap/Grime act – have also been introduced in a bid to make sure a greater array of British talent is recognised at the event.
See all of this year’s Brits nominees below…
British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
British Song Of The Year
Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
British Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
British Group of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
International Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blankpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best British Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best British Rock/Alternative Act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best British Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again..
Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
The Brit Awards will air live from The O2 Arena on ITV on Saturday 11 February.