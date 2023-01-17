Mo Gilligan, Harry Styles and Wet Leg ITV/Lillie Eiger/Hollie Fernando

The nominees have been revealed, a host has been secured and the star performers are being booked – the Brit Awards are officially on their way.

With just a few short weeks to go until the biggest and most exciting night in British music, here’s what you need to know about this year’s Brits before the big night…

When are this year’s Brit Awards?

The 2023 Brits are taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February, marking the first time ever the event has been held on a weekend.

The O2 Arena will once again host the 2023 Brits Daniel Borg via Getty Images

How can we watch this year’s Brit Awards?

As ever, the action at The O2 will unfold live on ITV on the night of the ceremony.

Who’s hosting the Brit Awards 2023?

For the second year running, stand-up comedian, talk show host and Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan will be on presenting duties. Last year, he was joined by Love Island host Maya Jama for a lot of the show.

Mo Gilligan pictured during last year's Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

Mo also made headlines when it was revealed he’d donated his fee for the night to Five X More, a grassroots charity aiming to help improve “Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK”.

Who has been nominated for Brit Awards this year?

The nominees for this year’s Brit Awards were revealed in early January, with Harry Styles and indie duo Wet Leg leading the way with four nominations each.

Harry Styles on stage last year Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Just behind on three nods are chart-topping rapper Stormzy, dance producer Fred Again.. and rock groups The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has also received two, in addition to her previous nomination for the Rising Star title.

Check out the full list of nominees here. And speaking of the Rising Star prize…

Who has received the Rising Star award this year?

British girl group Flo have made Brits history as the first band to ever win the Rising Star prize, previously known as the Critics’ Choice award.

Flo Faith Aylward

Previous recipients have included Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith and Sam Fender, while pop singers Griff and Holly Humberstone took home the title at the most recent two Brit Awards.

Who is performing at the Brit Awards in 2023?

After the nominees were first unveiled, it was revealed that leading group Wet Leg would be performing at the show, while Sam Smith and Kim Petras are set to perform their number one hit Unholy.

Wet Leg on stage in December 2022 Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Since then, it’s been revealed that Harry Styles will also be taking to the stage.

Music fans can also look forward to a performance from Flo, as part of their Rising Star win.

What’s the controversy around this year’s Brit Awards?

This year marks the second time that the gender-neutral Best Artist category has been part of the Brits, with many music fans taking issue with the fact no women were in the running for this particular award in 2023.

Two-time Brit winner Florence + The Machine is one of several female artists snubbed at this year's wwards Jim Dyson via Getty Images

A Brits spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “This year’s Brits promise to again showcase the very best of music talent from the UK and around the globe – with the nominations reflecting artists of all backgrounds and a wide breadth of music genres.

“Last year’s introduction of new categories aimed at making the awards even more inclusive, recognising exceptional work rather than how artists identify. It saw women artists thrive, winning 10 of the 15 awards on the night and Adele being crowned inaugural Artist of the Year.

“We are pleased to see Wet Leg leading the nominations with four nods and Flo winning the Rising Star, and artists such as Nova Twins also included in this year’s shortlists, and while it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

“These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change.”