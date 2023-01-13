Tiana Major 9, Mahalia and Bellah have all spoken out about the lack of R&B representation at this year's Brits Lorne Thomson/JMEnternational/Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

After the controversy surrounding the lack of female representation in this year’s Artist Of The Year category, the Brits have once again been met with a backlash over this year’s nominations.

The latest conversation surrounds the Best Pop/R&B prize, which was introduced in 2022 alongside three more genre-specific awards to ensure a wider array of British talent receive recognition.

However, many have taken issue with the fact that no R&B artists are being honoured this year, despite the genre being mentioned in the category’s title.

The lack of R&B representation has been called out online, including by British musicians like Tiana Major 9, Bellah and Mahalia:

I’m sorry but UK R&B right now is THRIVING — mahalia (@mahalia) January 12, 2023

Forget putting us in this category. Give us our own!!!!! How many times do we have to scream at you? @BRITs — mahalia (@mahalia) January 12, 2023

Winning awards isn’t the reason why we make and release music. We do this shit out of love. But, at this point, it’s nothing short of disrespectful. — mahalia (@mahalia) January 12, 2023

Are you purposely trying to antagonise R&B artists? https://t.co/0PLT1PuI5a — Tiana Major9 (@TianaMajor9) January 12, 2023

Why can’t U.K. R&B music be popular music? — Tiana Major9 (@TianaMajor9) January 12, 2023

why even bother putting rnb in the award ? https://t.co/MuR15I69j5 — Col3 (@col3trane) January 13, 2023

OK this is silly now. We get it. UK industry doesn’t know what to do with R&B. But there’s enough R&B/hiphop artists to have their own category at LEAST. Bellah, Tiana Major 9, Jack James, FLO, None of these artists (ESPECIALLY @catburns) is making R&B music. https://t.co/L52eFXFv2Y — MNEK👼🏾 (@MNEK) January 13, 2023

it’s whack cos the gen pop will think cos Cat is black, she’s R&B. I also think it’s whack cos the category would still be valid if the “R&B” wasn’t added, BPI could do with explaining the need for this in the award title. Cos, it’s not like the people haven’t spoken! — MNEK👼🏾 (@MNEK) January 13, 2023

Sorry @BRITs this is very weird behaviour... these are all pop acts. We have an incredible thriving & growing UK R&B scene right now its okay to give them their own catergory. I need someone to explain the thought process behind this, the math is not mathing... https://t.co/qRRGUnxyHz — CimCimaaaa (@cimcimaaaa) January 12, 2023

The BRITs should just stop mentioning R&B until they are ready to give the genre the respect it deserves — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) January 12, 2023

I literally spoke about this issue with the #BRITs ‘Pop/R&B’ category last year, just for it to be even worse than the last time. Not even a drop of R&B in sight. Every artist in there is pushed as Pop. https://t.co/tovYCfcDb7 — MANNY | #TCMSHOW 🎙️ (@THEECLASSICMAN) January 12, 2023

This grouping 🤦🏾♀️… two different genres that should be celebrated individually @brits

And no R&B artists have been nominated 🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/TkcjSXGcQL — Tania Roy (@TheNameisTania) January 12, 2023

Just call it Best Pop or separate the category , cause there’s not a single R&B artist here #Brits https://t.co/kl8PEg8qY7 pic.twitter.com/0GsX1nNaW8 — ThatGurlKeke (@keke2089421015) January 12, 2023

are the these so called “r&b acts” in the room with us? — akeno (@jaqcuesadit) January 12, 2023

Why is R&B grouped with Pop?! Also who here is an R&B act? This is why The Brits can’t be taken seriously — YT: C’est Chancy (@JesuisChancy) January 12, 2023

This category is so annoying , both are two completely different genres and deserve to be awarded and celebrated separately . Especially R&B a category that is very overlooked in the UK ! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/QzzoC01rOB — LittleMixFloxChloexHalleStan (@troy4783) January 12, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted a Brit Awards spokesperson for comment.

When the Brits nominations were announced on Thursday evening, many were disappointed to see that no women were up for the Artist Of The Year prize, for which Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy are all in the running.

Responding to the backlash, a Brits spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “While it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

“These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change.”

