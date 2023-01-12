The Brit Awards have been met with a backlash after failing to recognise a single woman in the Best British Artist category.
On Thursday afternoon, the nominees for the upcoming Brits – the second since organisers merged the Best British Male and Best British Female awards into a single Best British Artist prize – were announced.
However, music fans were quick to voice their disappointment when it emerged that no female musicians were in the running for the Best British Artist prize.
Instead, Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy are all in the running for the award, which was won by Adele last year, in its inaugural year.
Music fans have been speaking out on Twitter since the nominees were announced, with many highlighting the female artists who could have been honoured instead of the all-male shortlist…
HuffPost UK has contacted the Brit Awards for comment.
Meanwhile the award’s international counterpart has recognised Beyoncé, Lizzo and Taylor Swift alongside Burna Boy and Kendrick Lamar.
As It Was singer Harry Styles and indie two-piece Wet Leg are this year’s top-nominated musicians, each receiving four nods including the coveted Album Of The Year prize.
Chart-topping rapper Stormzy, dance producer Fred Again.. and rock groups The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys are each on three. Singer-songwriter Cat Burns has also received two more nominations, in addition to being shortlisted for the Rising Star title.
This year’s Brit Awards will air live on ITV from London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.
Mo Gilligan will once again be on presenting duties, with the first two performers revealed as Wet Leg and Sam Smith, the latter of whom will perform their recent number one Unholy with fellow singer Kim Petras.