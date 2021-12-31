Brit Awards presenter Mo Gilligan ITV/Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock

Mo Gilligan has announced he’s donating his fee for presenting the upcoming Brit Awards to charity.

Following Jack Whitehall’s departure from the Brits after four years, it was confirmed last month that stand-up comedian would be taking over at the helm of next year’s awards show, becoming its ever first Black-British host.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday evening, Mo explained that after a jam-packed 2021, he wanted to donate his Brits fee to Five X More, a grassroots charity aiming to help improve “Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK”.

“My year has been crazy,” Mo tweeted. “Filmed The Masked Dancer, The Big Breakfast, The Lateish Show, The Masked Singer, The Big Narstie Show. Sold Out UK Comedy Tour, sold out the O2 Arena, released a book, won another Bafta, filmed a TV advert and became the host for the Brits next year.

“I believe in giving back so I’m going to be donating my fee for the Brits to Five X More. They do extraordinary work and when the spotlight is on me I must shine it on others.

A tweet addressed to Mo was then posted on Five X More’s account, which read: “We really appreciate all your support and for choosing to shine your spotlight on us!

“Well done for all you have achieved this year and everything you do to support the community.”

On their website, Five X More say of their work: “Five X More is a grassroots organisation committed to changing Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK. It was initiated in 2019 when two Black mothers came together with the dream of improving maternal mortality rates and health care outcomes for Black women.

“Five X More is dedicated to supporting mothers and birthing people with its campaigning work and recommendations. It focuses on empowering Black women and birthing people to make informed choices and advocate for themselves throughout their pregnancies and after childbirth.”

After last year’s Brits were delayed due to the pandemic, the show is scheduled to go ahead in its usual February slot in 2022.

The artists in the running at next year’s ceremony were unveiled earlier this month, with Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave and Adele all leading the way with four nominations each.