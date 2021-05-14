Earlier this week, you may have seen some paparazzi photos of Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwallletting her hair down after the band’s historic win at this year’s Brit Awards.

Well, Jade has now shared a string of pictures of herself and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrating their win, which saw them becoming the first girlband in history to take home Best British Group.

As well as a couple of somewhat demure shots of herself backstage with Perrie and Leigh-Anne, Jade also shared a rowdy clip of the trio excited leaving the awards show after their win.

“Best group, bitch!” an excited Jade is heard saying, while Perrie agrees: “Woop, bitch! Making history, bitch!”