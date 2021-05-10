Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has announced that she and her boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first child. Perrie announced the news on Instagram on Monday afternoon, posting a black-and-white photograph of her pregnancy bump. She wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. “Me + Him = You... We can’t wait to meet you baby.”

Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced last week that she was also expecting her first child, again in a pregnancy photo-shoot posted on her personal Instagram page. Leigh-Anne wrote under Perrie’s post: “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.” Fellow Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was also quick to share a message of congratulations, writing in Perrie’s comments: “Beaming for you both... I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu.”

SOPA Images via Getty Images Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards at the Brit Awards in 2019

Perrie and Alex, who currently plays for Liverpool, confirmed they were an item in February 2017, and moved in together in 2019. Alex also posted the new photos on his Instagram, joking: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?” He added: “So grateful and excited to become a dad... bring on the sleepless nights.”