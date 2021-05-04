Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Sweet Melody singer announced that she and her fiancé, footballer Andre Gray, were expecting on Tuesday afternoon, with a pregnancy photo-shoot posted on her Instagram page.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” the chart-topping star wrote.

Addressing her unborn child, Leigh-Anne added: “We can’t wait to meet you.