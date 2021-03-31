Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Swooning Over Paul Hollywood Is The Crush We Did Not See Coming

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer.
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall won over the judges andviewers with her appearance on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night.
In support of Stand Up To Cancer, Jade joined rapper and YouTuber KSI, comedian Katherine Ryan and presenter Stacey Dooley in the tent for a star-studded edition of Bake Off.
She was eventually awarded Star Baker for her efforts, which included a Pornstar Martini-flavoured fondant fancy and a recreation of a Little Mix concert made out of biscuits.
However, prior to competing, she admitted there was one man in particular she was hoping to impress.
At the beginning of the episode, Jade – who is a Bake Off superfan – explained: “I think I will be a bit starstruck when I see Paul and Prue. I am a proper fan.”
Turning her attention specifically to Paul, she then confessed: “Paul’s eyes are something else aren’t they? I’m getting all hot and bothered.”
After meeting the judging duo for the first time, Jade then said: “Oh! Paul’s eyes! Very intense isn’t it?”
Jade’s efforts were somewhat more impressive than fellow contestant KSI, who presented Paul and Prue Leith with a cherry pie so unappealing they refused to even try it.
Before the pair inspected his dessert, he tried to pass it off as Jade’s to which she joked: “I’m not taking the fall for you.”
Inspecting his cherry pie, Jade then teased: “God, it’s almost as bad as your rapping, isn’t it?”
Jade isn’t the only star who’s fallen under the spell of Paul Hollywood’s eyes, though.
During an appearance on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel last year, Gemma Collins said she “can’t take my eyes off Paul Hollywood” whenever she tunes into the baking show.
Fellow contestant Carol Vorderman was then left less than impressed by The GC’s matchmaking attempts, insisting the Bake Off judge was actually “far too old” for her.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.