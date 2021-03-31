Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Swooning Over Paul Hollywood Is The Crush We Did Not See Coming

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall won over the judges andviewers with her appearance on the celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night.

In support of Stand Up To Cancer, Jade joined rapper and YouTuber KSI, comedian Katherine Ryan and presenter Stacey Dooley in the tent for a star-studded edition of Bake Off.

She was eventually awarded Star Baker for her efforts, which included a Pornstar Martini-flavoured fondant fancy and a recreation of a Little Mix concert made out of biscuits.

However, prior to competing, she admitted there was one man in particular she was hoping to impress.