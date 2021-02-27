Sue Perkins Reflects On The High Drama Of Bake Off's Bin Gate: 'He Really Lost It'

Sue Perkins has claimed Great British Bake Off contestant Iain Watters “really lost it” during the show’s infamous Bin Gate debacle. In one of the hit baking competition’s most infamous moments ever, Iain dramatically binned his Baked Alaska after it failed to set during the 2014 series. Reflecting on the incident, which made front page news when it aired, former Bake Off host Sue revealed there was also a lot going on behind the scenes that didn’t make it into the show.

Appearing on Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off Menu podcast, Sue said: “I had to talk to him. Yeah, he was effing and jeffing. There’s a lot of effing and jeffing which was the first time we’ve had that on camera in Bake Off. “Obviously there’s a lot of it going on backstage, mainly because I’m just foul of mouth but normally it’s very mellow, as you know. He really lost it. “And in that moment I was with him, it was life and death, but then slowly this creeping contextualisation of just… I’m with a man in a tent, whose ice cream has melted. This is… Meanwhile in Syria…”