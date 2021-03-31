KSI's Celebrity Bake Off Offering Was So Bad Paul Hollywood And Prue Leith Refused To Taste It

There’ve been a fair few disasters in the Great British Bake Off tent over the years, with KSI entering the hall of fame after an ill-fated appearance on the celebrity edition of the show. In fact, the rapper and YouTuber presented judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with something so bad that they refused to taste it. Tuesday night’s episode saw KSI and fellow contestants Jade Thirlwall, Stacey Dooley and Katherine Ryan tasked with baking a cherry lattice pie during the Technical Challenge. However, KSI had some difficulties when trying to get his pie out of the pastry case, and decided to turn the whole upside down, with the filling seeping out. “This might have been a bad decision,” he admitted almost immediately.

As it was served it up for Paul and Prue to judge blind, they said it was inedible due to the raw pastry and would not be able to eat it. “I don’t even want to taste it,” Prue said, as Paul cut into it. “Are you not going to try a slice of this?” host Matt Lucas asked. “No, would you like to try some?” Paul said. “No, I’m fine,” he insisted. “That’s just a mush,” Paul added.

ITV/Channel 4 KSI's cherry pie did not turn out as he'd hoped

KSI had originally tried to pass his offering off as Jade’s, placing it behind her photo on the gingham altar. “Hun, that’s me. That’s mine,” she said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” KSI laughed. “I am not taking the fall for you,” she said. Inspecting his bake, she teased: “God, it’s almost as bad as your rapping, isn’t it?”

Out of all the bakers who have set foot in our tent, none have had a journey quite like JJ/@KSI. 😂😂😂 #GBBOpic.twitter.com/QQ8lyDaGV2 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 30, 2021

Despite taking some flack for his cherry pie, KSI did manage to earn a coveted Hollywood handshake after the Showstopper, which saw the bakers depicting a scene they could not live without which was constructed using biscuits and meringues. After jokingly reaching out for Paul’s hand while receiving his verdict, KSI was shocked when the judge returned the gesture, which has become synonymous as the highest form of praise on the Channel 4 show.