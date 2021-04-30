We’d like to introduce you to the UK’s hottest new boyband, made up of trio Pez, J-Dog and Lenny. Get a closer look, though, and the handsome lads might just look a bit familiar. Yes, the boys are actually the male alter-egos of Little Mix singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as debuted in the band’s new music video for Confetti – their first since the departure of former bandmate Jesy Nelson. In the Confetti clip, the girls hit up a nightclub, only to be confronted by Pez, J-Dog and Lenny on the dance floor.

Samuel Douek Lenny, J-Dog and Pez in the Confetti music video

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne donned wigs, male clothing and a lot of prosthetics to perfect their boy looks, with the band also trying out some of their banter in a scene that sees them standing at a urinal. The video ends with Perrie, as Pez, uttering the immortal line: “I heard you shake it once, it’s fine. You shake it more than once, you’re playing with it.”

Samuel Douek Little Mix as we're more used to seeing them

Little Mix’s Confetti video includes cameo appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourites Bimini Bon Boulash, A’Whora and Tayce, with the latter reprising her infamous “the cheek, the nerve, the gall…” speech from the show. The single edit of the song also features a guest verse from US rapper Saweetie.

Little Mix featuring Drag Queens on their MV for the 3rd time!❤️



This time it's A'whora, Tayce & Bimini from Drag Race UK season 2!🎉 pic.twitter.com/CP5WspkR0S — mEh (@MicoRabs) April 30, 2021