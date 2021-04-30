We’d like to introduce you to the UK’s hottest new boyband, made up of trio Pez, J-Dog and Lenny.
Get a closer look, though, and the handsome lads might just look a bit familiar.
Yes, the boys are actually the male alter-egos of Little Mix singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as debuted in the band’s new music video for Confetti – their first since the departure of former bandmate Jesy Nelson.
In the Confetti clip, the girls hit up a nightclub, only to be confronted by Pez, J-Dog and Lenny on the dance floor.
Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne donned wigs, male clothing and a lot of prosthetics to perfect their boy looks, with the band also trying out some of their banter in a scene that sees them standing at a urinal.
The video ends with Perrie, as Pez, uttering the immortal line: “I heard you shake it once, it’s fine. You shake it more than once, you’re playing with it.”
Little Mix’s Confetti video includes cameo appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourites Bimini Bon Boulash, A’Whora and Tayce, with the latter reprising her infamous “the cheek, the nerve, the gall…” speech from the show.
The single edit of the song also features a guest verse from US rapper Saweetie.
Confetti is the fourth single to be released from Little Mix’s album of the same name, and the band’s first release without vocals from Jesy.
Their last single, Sweet Melody, topped the UK singles chart earlier in the year, becoming their fifth song to do so.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Little Mix were once again in the running for Best British Group at the Brit Awards, which would make them the first girl band to achieve the accolade if they were to win.
Watch the Confetti video in full above.