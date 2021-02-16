Jesy Nelson Sparks Speculation She's Working On Solo Music After Little Mix Exit

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has sparked speculation that she’s working on new music as a solo artist.
Jesy announced last year that she was leaving Little Mix after almost a decade, saying in a statement that being part of the group had “taken a toll” on her mental health in recent times.
“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she explained.
“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”
Posting on her Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon, Jesy shared a picture of herself in the studio, suggesting her first solo music could well be on the way.
Hours earlier, she also shared a selfie with the message “let’s go” and a string of musical notes.
Obviously, her cryptic Instagram activity sparked a big reaction from fans:
It’s also been suggested Jesy could be teaming up with production duo Loose Change, who previously worked with Little Mix on their album LM5:
HuffPost UK has contacted Jesy’s representatives for comment.
Last month, Little Mix paid special tribute to Jesy when it was revealed they’d landed their fifth number one single with Sweet Melody, the group’s last single to feature vocals from all four of its original members.
“[This is] so special for us because it is the last single we did as a four with Jesy,” band member Jade Thrilwall told Radio 1’s Scott Mills.
“And [it’s] even more special that now going into 2021, as a three, we have got the first number one.”