Jesy Nelson Sparks Speculation She's Working On Solo Music After Little Mix Exit

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has sparked speculation that she’s working on new music as a solo artist.

Jesy announced last year that she was leaving Little Mix after almost a decade, saying in a statement that being part of the group had “taken a toll” on her mental health in recent times.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” she explained.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”