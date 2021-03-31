ENTERTAINMENT
31/03/2021 16:03 BST

Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Celeste And AJ Tracey Lead This Year's Nominations

Revealed: The full list of nominees for all this year's categories for the ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 11 May.

This year’s Brit Awards nominees have been confirmed, with Dua Lipa, Celeste and AJ Tracey among the top nominees.

All three of these artists have received a total of three nods, as have British rapper Headie One, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and music duo Young T & Bugsey.

The nominees for the upcoming awards show were announced on Wednesday afternoon in a special live-stream fronted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Also in the running are Album Of The Year contenders J Hus and Jessie Ware, each on two nominations, while Harry Styles has also received a nod in the British Single category.

Getty/Shutterstock
Brits 2021

Little Mix have received one nomination in for Best British Group, where they’re up against The 1975 for the third time.

Meanwhile, chart-topping star Joel Corry is also on two nominations after having a huge hit with the MNEK collaboration Head & Heart.

Check out the full list of nominees below...

British Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Song Of The Year

220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba and DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas 

Ollie Millington via Getty Images
Headie One pictured in 2019

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising Star

Griff (winner)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place live at The O2 Arena on 11 May, with comedian Jack Whitehall on presenting duties for the fourth year in a row.

Conversations