This year’s Brit Awards nominees have been confirmed, with Dua Lipa, Celeste and AJ Tracey among the top nominees.

All three of these artists have received a total of three nods, as have British rapper Headie One, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and music duo Young T & Bugsey.

The nominees for the upcoming awards show were announced on Wednesday afternoon in a special live-stream fronted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Also in the running are Album Of The Year contenders J Hus and Jessie Ware, each on two nominations, while Harry Styles has also received a nod in the British Single category.