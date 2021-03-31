This year’s Brit Awards nominees have been confirmed, with Dua Lipa, Celeste and AJ Tracey among the top nominees.
All three of these artists have received a total of three nods, as have British rapper Headie One, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and music duo Young T & Bugsey.
The nominees for the upcoming awards show were announced on Wednesday afternoon in a special live-stream fronted by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.
Also in the running are Album Of The Year contenders J Hus and Jessie Ware, each on two nominations, while Harry Styles has also received a nod in the British Single category.
Little Mix have received one nomination in for Best British Group, where they’re up against The 1975 for the third time.
Meanwhile, chart-topping star Joel Corry is also on two nominations after having a huge hit with the MNEK collaboration Head & Heart.
Check out the full list of nominees below...
British Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Song Of The Year
220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba and DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Rising Star
Griff (winner)
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
The 2021 Brit Awards will take place live at The O2 Arena on 11 May, with comedian Jack Whitehall on presenting duties for the fourth year in a row.