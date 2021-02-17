Madonna falling off stage at the Brit Awards is one of the most shocking live TV gaffes ever, but it somehow managed to completely pass the hosts of the show by. Ant and Dec have revealed they had no idea Madonna had been dragged off a podium as she closed the show at the 2015 event, after a wardrobe malfunction involving her cape. The pair told Digital Spy they only realised she had taken a tumble when it made headline news after the ceremony.

Shutterstock Madonna falls off stage at the Brits

Recalling hosting the ceremony, Ant McPartlin said: “We were like,‘Ladies and gentlemen, here she is to finish off – Madonna!’ We’re like, ‘Brilliant.’ Job done. Glass of champagne. Celebrate. High-five each other. “We walk back to the dressing room, because we’re like, ‘We don’t have to do anything after this. Brilliant. We’ve landed the plane. We’ve done it. Great. We’ve done this live. Fantastic.’ “We go into our dressing room. We’re sat there, chatting to the director of programmes from ITV at the time, hobnobbing away. News at Ten comes on. Lead story: ‘Madonna takes a tumble at the Brits.’ “We’re like, ‘You what? What? She did what?’ It completely passed us by!”

Shutterstock Ant and Dec